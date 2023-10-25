Raheem Mostert returns to practice ahead of Week 8 vs. Patriots

Thursday update: Raheem Mostert returned to practice on Thursday, per David Furones. Mostert did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but there’s a good chance he was also getting a bit of rest before they face the Patriots this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

If Mostert is limited or does not play against the Patriots this week, we can expect to see Jeff Wilson Jr. take on the role of featured back. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, De’Von Achane is on injured reserve, and they are shallow at the position without Mostert as a sure thing.

Wilson has played in just a single game this season. He had one reception for four yards against the Eagles last week, and he has no carries this season. However, last season, he saw a lot more playing time as the backup RB and and finished the season with five touchdowns.