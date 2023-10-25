Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill returns to practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Patriots

Thursday update: Tyreek Hill was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday with a hip injury. As you can see from David Forones’ tweet, he was dancing and appeared to be in good health.

Here’s Tyreek Hill doing a little dance at Thursday practice as he’s back out there from the hip injury that kept him out Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tUFSpwMnUL — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 26, 2023

The Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Dolphins are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but have a good chance to bounce back this week. Their offense could look a little different as wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hip injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Dolphins’ WR Tyreek Hill did not practice today due to a hip injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Hill can dominate opposing secondaries due to his speed. He and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are on the same page, and Hill remains one of the must-start wide receivers no matter the matchup. The Patriots’ defense presents a challenge, but if Hill is active, you will still start him.

If Hill misses the game, teammate Jaylen Waddle will see an uptick in targets. The Dolphins don’t have a true WR3, but Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool all could be more involved in the offense. Miami is also known for its ground game, so this seems like a week that Raheem Mostert could see plenty of work.