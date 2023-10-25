Kyler Murray “fully healthy” ahead of Week 8 vs. Ravens

Friday update: Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that quarterback Kyler Murray is fully healthy ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t divulge if Murray would be starting or even active on Sunday, but it feels just like a matter of time.

Gannon on Kyler being active Sunday: “We’ll see.”



Said he is fully healthy which is why he didn’t have a injury result on Thursday report. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 27, 2023

Thursday update: Murray is no longer designated with an injury after returning to a full practice on Wednesday. That doesn’t mean he will play against the Ravens this week, but it is another positive sign. Murray has yet to practice with the starting offense, which is likely a sign that he isn’t going to start this week. But if he is available in any fantasy leagues, he should be scooped up.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was a full practice participant on Wednesday ahead of the Cards’ Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Murray has spent the first seven weeks of the season still in recovery after he tore his ACL during the 2022 season. He was limited all last week and did not play against the Seahawks in Week 7. Joshua Dobbs has been the starter for the Cardinals thus far.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

It’s a challenge to say whether Murray will be back for the game this week or whether Dobbs will continue to start while Murray finishes his recovery. Even if Murray does start, he hasn’t played in a very long time, and the Cardinals’ receivers may not see an automatic boost in fantasy points from his presence.

Don’t read too much into this practice schedule for now in terms of fantasy decisions, but keep an eye out for more reports.