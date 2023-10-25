Are the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks the most unlikely World Series participant ever?

In the cold light of day, it still doesn’t quite feel real: The Arizona Diamondbacks — the 84-win, -15 run differential Arizona Diamondbacks — are headed to the World Series, having stormed into Citizens Bank Park and won Games 6 and 7 while facing elimination.

The D-backs shocked the baseball world at least four or five different times this season. No one thought they’d even make the postseason in the first place — DraftKings Sportsbook gave them 65-to-1 odds to win the NL pennant on Opening Day — and certainly no one picked them to upset the Brewers in the Wild Card round, the 100-win Dodgers in the NLDS or the reigning NL champion Phillies in the NLCS. And yet, here they are, four wins away from a title, headed to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Friday night.

Which begs the question: Sure, Arizona’s Cinderella run has been among the most improbable in baseball history, but is it the most improbable? Let’s take a look at the contenders.

Most unlikely World Series teams in MLB history

Arizona captured the final NL Wild Card spot with a record of just 84-78. The fact that they even snuck in the playoffs at all is unusual: In the Wild Card era, exactly six teams managed to win 85 or fewer games in a full, non-strike-shortened season and still make it to October. Most of them — like the 1997 Astros, 2005 Padres, 2008 Dodgers and 2017 Cubs and Twins — were sent packing almost immediately.

One of them, however, managed to make the most of their ticket to the dance.

2006 St. Louis Cardinals

Should the D-backs cap their magical run with a World Series title, they would in fact not be the worst regular-season team to do so. That honor belongs to the ‘06 Cards, who were 42-26 through their first 68 games but went just 35-39 in the second half to finish at 83-78. Still, the NL Central was so weak in 2006 that those 83 wins were enough not just to get them a playoff spot, but to get them a division title. And from there, Albert Pujols and Co. caught fire, blasting the Padres in the NLDS, surviving a classic Game 7 at Shea Stadium against the Mets to reach the World Series and then outclassing the Tigers in five games once they got there.

1987 Minnesota Twins

The only other team to win 85 or fewer games and still win it all? That would be the Twins, who did the deed in 1987 despite an 85-77 record — including a shocking 29-52 mark on the road. (Minnesota’s run differential was -20, still the worst mark for a World Series champion.) Here’s the thing about winning on the road, though: You don’t actually need to do it much in the postseason, especially if you’re as good as the Twins were in the Metrodome. Minnesota lost all three games in St. Louis in the World Series, scoring a total of five runs. But at home they clubbed six home runs and won all four games, including Games 6 and 7 to capture the franchise’s first-ever title.

Diamondbacks fans can look at this one of two ways. Sure, it’s not quite as fun to know that Arizona’s pennant run isn’t technically the most improbable in baseball history. But hey: If two teams who had an even worse regular season than these D-backs can do it, why can’t they? Plus, Corbin Carroll and Co. sure haven’t looked the part of an 84-win team this month.