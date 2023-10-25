Odds to win World Series MVP for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers in the 2023 World Series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rangers are -170 favorites to win the series, with Arizona coming in as +145 underdogs.

The World Series MVP has played for the winning team all but once (Yankees infielder Bobby Richardson took home the honors after hitting .367 with 12 RBI in New York’s seven-game loss to the Pirates in 1960). Which begs the question: If the D-backs pull another shocker to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy, who might be named the World Series MVP? Let’s break down the odds below.

It’s difficult for a pitcher to win the World Series MVP, happening only once in the last eight years. On the other hand, it’s just as hard to predict which hitter is going to get hot in a best-of-7 series. Case in point: Jeremy Pena and Jorge Soler have won each of the last two World Series MVPs for the Astros and Braves, respectively, despite not being on too many people’s radars.

Let’s take a look the Diamondbacks’ World Series MVP odds for the 2023 World Series.

Ketel Marte +1000

Corbin Carroll +1000

Christian Walker +2000

Zac Gallen +2000

Gabriel Moreno +2000

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +2500

Tommy Pham +3000

Alek Thomas +3500

Merrill Kelly +4000

Given that the D-backs are, once again, underdogs in this series, it should come as no surprise that the two shortest odds for MVP belong to Rangers: Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager, specifically. After that come Marte and Carroll, the former of whom is riding an MLB-record postseason hitting streak into Game 1 and the latter of whom is the presumptive NL Rookie of the Year who tallied three hits and two steals in Game 7 against the Phillies on Tuesday night. Arizona has been doubted all October long, and if they can turn this into a tight series, both of those hitters will come to look like great values.

After that, things drop off a bit. There are only two Arizona pitchers on the board — understandable, given the difficulty inherent in a pitcher winning this award while appearing in two (or, at most, three) games of a potentially six- or seven-game series and the D-backs’ lack of pitching depth overall. It may come as a surprise to see Brandon Pfaadt not listed here, but he likely won’t be appear in this series until Game 3, limiting his overall impact. (Unless, of course, he shoves in another Game 7.) If you like Arizona to win the title and you’re looking for a dark horse here, you could do a lot worse than Moreno, who’s slugging .512 this postseason and tallied at least one hit in six of seven games against Philly. He’s been batting third in the order, a prime spot behind Marte and Carroll, and he’s flashed big power and a big arm behind the plate.