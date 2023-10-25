Is Darius Garland playing for the Cavaliers on Wednesday vs. the Nets?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hope to build on last season’s playoff appearance and start the 2023-24 regular season on a good note when they meet the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday’s opener. Point guard Darius Garland, who made the All-Star team two seasons ago, is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the contest. Here’s the latest on Garland.

Darius Garland injury updates

Update: Garland is starting in Wednesday’s game against the Nets.

Update: Garland went through the team’s shootaround this morning, which is a sign he’s trending towards playing in Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn.

Garland is officially questionable with the injury, so there’s a chance he doesn’t suit up. Hamstrings can be tricky to navigate, and it would be foolish to risk Garland suffering a setback in the first game of the season.

If Garland does not play, look for Donovan Mitchell to take on a bigger role in the offense and likely handle the ball more. Caris LeVert is also a capable fill-in point guard, so Cleveland does have options in the event Garland doesn’t suit up.