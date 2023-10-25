Should the Minnesota Vikings trade Kirk Cousins before the trade deadline?

The Minnesota Vikings are in a bit of a tricky spot.

A slow start to the year has the team at 3-4 through the first seven weeks of the season and many are thinking they’re going to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have some pretty big choices to make, like should the team trade quarterback Kirk Cousins? They have until Oct. 31 to figure it out. ock

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Should Vikings trade QB Kirk Cousins?

A few weeks ago, things were looking pretty rough in the twin cities. Sitting with a 1-4 record after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Cousins being on the trade block made some sense. He could definitely bring in a solid haul to the Vikings on the other end. I mean, he’s the only nearly 40,000-yard career passer to even potentially be available at the deadline.

But the last two weeks, both wins, should give Minnesota pause. They’ve clawed back to nearly .500 thanks to back-to-back wins, including a win over the team many thought was the best in the NFL a week ago. Cousins threw for nearly 400 yards and two scores against the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense.

With the last two victories and the Vikings currently sitting just two games back of first place in the NFL North, it would be insane for Minnesota to try and deal their signal-caller away.