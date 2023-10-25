Is Luka Doncic playing for the Mavericks on Wednesday vs. the Spurs?

The Dallas Mavericks will begin their 2023-24 regular season with a state rival as they face the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday. The Spurs bring No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to the contest, while Dallas hopes to have its own international star on the floor. Luka Doncic is dealing with a calf injury ahead of the game. Here’s the latest on the Mavericks point guard.

Luka Doncic injury updates

Update: Doncic will start for the Mavericks in Wednesday’s season opener against San Antonio.

Update: Doncic participated in the morning shootaround, which is a good sign for his availability against the Spurs Wednesday.

Doncic is officially listed as questionable, which is a good sign all things considered. Head coach Jason Kidd previously stated Doncic had no timeline to return to action late in the preseason, which suggested he would miss some time. This tag suggests he could miss a few games rather than a few weeks, if he does sit.

In the event Doncic is sidelined, the Mavericks will run their offense through Kyrie Irving. Irving signed a big extension with the team and now has to prove he can be a leader on a championship team. The Mavericks will also lean on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Grant Williams offensively if Doncic cannot go.