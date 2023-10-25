5 trades the Dallas Cowboys should make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are in a good spot so far in 2023, but the NFC East is a competitive division with the reigning conference champions already two games in front of Dallas (4-3).

Jerry Jones and Co. will not be sellers at the deadline. Instead, they’ll be bolstering the squad in areas they need to make a run at the division title and to give them the best chance possible to make a deep playoff run.

So, with all that being said, here are five moves the Cowboys should make ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: 5 moves Cowboys should make

Trade for Carolina Panthers DB Donte Jackson

The Cowboys need help on this position of the field and Jackson should be able to be a realistic option that won’t break the bank. He’s had his struggles from time to time, but he’s a guy with electric speed who will rarely get beat on a deep ball. Even if it’s not Jackson, Dallas needs another CB to recover from the season-long loss of Trevon Diggs.

Trade for Tennessee Titans RB Derick Henry

Tony Pollard has been a solid back for Dallas so far in 2023, but he needs somebody else in the backfield to take some pressure off of him. Henry hasn’t been used as much by the Titans as he typically is, he’s getting a bit older after all. But Henry is still able to steamroll through defenders and make massive plays. Plus, he’s in the final year of his contract with Tennessee, meaning he can probably come kind of cheap.

Trade for New England Patriots OT Trent Brown

The Cowboys used to be known for having the best offensive line in the NFL by a significant margin. The unit is by no means a wreck at this point, but it’s getting older by the day. Plus, it’s nearly impossible to have too much depth on the offensive line.

Trade for Denver Broncos LB Josey Jewell

Jewell, who has played in Denver for his entire career, has 226 tackles in his career. He’s a run-stuffing linebacker who is fundamentally sound. He’s never going to wow you or make the incredible plays that he did from time to time at the college level, but he is a consistent presence, especially in the run game, who rarely makes mistakes. It probably helps that Denver is a total catastrophe right now and will do anything to help in the rebuild.

Trade for Indianapolis Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox is a seasoned veteran in the league who has a massive frame (6-foot-5, 260 pounds). He’s on the older side at 30 years old and might not be around the entire rebuild of the Colts. He only has two receptions on the season, but he’s a great blocker and a fantastic red zone target.