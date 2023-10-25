Should the Raiders trade WR Davante Adams before the deadline?

The Las Vegas Raiders have not gotten off to the greatest start, sitting at 3-4 after Week 7 and the trade deadline looming.

Vegas is coming off a horrendous loss to the Chicago Bears and have some decisions to make as they’re searching for answers in the last few days before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The biggest question mark is if the franchise should move on from star wideout Davante Adams in just his second season with the team.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Should Raiders trade WR Davante Adams?

The team, according to multiple reports, has no intention of trading the former Green Bay wideout. But is that the right call?

Adams has had a hand in the Raiders’ 9-15 mark dating back to last season, which is a vast difference from the playoff appearances, which became standard during his time with the Packers. Adams is under contract until the end of next season, so there will most definitely be suitors for the elite pass-catcher if he does become available.

With over a full season still left on his contract, it would be a big steal for any team to have control over the next negotiations with Adams while still getting his electric ability onto their roster. Vegas would likely get a handsome sum for him as well. Vegas would be wise to at least explore trade opportunities for Adams.