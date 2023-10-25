Should the Giants trade RB Saquon Barkley before the deadline?

The New York Giants are in a bit of a difficult position as we head into the last week and a half of October with the trade deadline looming on Halloween.

Big Blue (2-5) is all but confirmed to be out of the playoff picture already, barring some kind of miraculous run. They did topple the Washington Commanders in Week 7, but a resurgence is still highly unlikely. That means the team has a decision to make at the deadline: Should they trade running back Saquon Barkley to get draft capital and other assets for a long-term rebuild?

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Should Giants trade RB Saquon Barkley?

Barkley is playing this season on a franchise tag after not being able to come to a contract extension in the offseason. The sixth-year rusher out of Penn State has been vocal about his desire to remain in the Big Apple.

“Obviously, I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be,” Barkley said. “But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can’t control. Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded.”

He’s proven this year that when he’s healthy he’s an impact player for a struggling Giants team. But should New York toss him aside as they build for the future? They’d likely get a nice haul in return.

But no, they shouldn’t. The Giants are one season removed from a playoff berth. The roster has issues, but Barkley is a solid piece to build around. The organization itself does not intend to deal the former Nittany Lion, according to multiple media reports.

That’s the right call for New York right now.