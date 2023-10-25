Who should the Panthers trade before the 2023 trade deadline?

The Carolina Panthers had a whirlwind 2022 season and still managed to go 7-10 and finish in second place in the division. That team underwent a coaching change and traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey. Despite having #1 pick Bryce Young under center, the team is coming off its bye and still looking for its first win of the season. Should the franchise clean house, and if so, who should they trade?

Brian Burns

Burns was among trade conversations this time a year ago. Supposedly, Carolina was offered two first-round picks and a third for the EDGE rusher, but the Panthers didn’t bite. It was assumed that this meant that Carolina would sign Burns to an extension ahead of the season, but it didn’t happen. Now, a potential trade partner would be trading for about 10 games of Burns before getting first dibs at signing him to a long-term contract this offseason.

Of all the pieces that the Panthers could move, Burns likely draws the biggest trade package. Carolina doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2024 due to their trade-up with Chicago, so even if there is a chance they could get a late-first or an extra second-round pick for Burns, they need to take it. At the very least, they can’t afford to let him just walk in free agency.

Jeremy Chinn

It may seem weird to see Chinn’s name on this list, as he was added to injured reserve in Week 8. He will miss at least the next four games, but technically, being on injured reserve doesn’t mean that he can’t be traded. Chinn would serve out the remainder of his stay on IR with his new team.

Chinn is arguably one of the most talented defensive players for Carolina. He hasn’t gotten as much of a chance to shine in Ejiro Evero’s defensive scheme, but the season’s first six games don’t exactly spell confidence that the coaching staff will be around long-term. Chinn is also in a contract year, so it could depend on what the trade package turns into for the safety. Between the two, the Panthers should sign one of Burns or Chinn to a long-term deal. Personally, I think it should be Chinn who stays in Carolina, but if the team decides to go full rebuild, he could be on the move, even being on IR.

Terrace Marshall Jr.

TMJ was given permission to seek a trade. The former second-round pick hasn’t been able to take a step forward in the team’s offense and has been largely overshadowed by players in their first year with the team. Marshall is under contract for another season but likely wouldn’t garner much more than a mid-round pick if the team moves him. He has 114 yards on 16 receptions this year, and if Carolina can find a team willing to take him for even a fifth, they should do it.

Adam Thielen

When you think of players that the Panthers could look at selling high on, it doesn’t get much better than Thielen. The 33-year-old did sign a three-year deal in the offseason but has made it worth it for Carolina. The Panthers quarterbacks have completed 150 passes so far this year, and 49 have been brought in by Thielen. He goes into Week 8 with 509 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions. Yes, trading him away would only make their current team worse, but this season already feels like a wash, and they aren’t going to get more for Thielen than they would right now.

Conclusion

The Panthers need to not be stagnant at the trade deadline. The bye week is likely not enough to spark a change in this offense. They technically aren’t eliminated from playoff contention just yet, but starting the season 0-6 doesn’t set the team up well for success. A rebuilding team also not having a first-round pick isn’t helpful. I think the team should see what they can get for Burns and trade Marshall for whatever a team is willing to give. They should sign Chinn to an extension and hold onto Thielen.