UTEP vs. Sam Houston picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The UTEP Miners and the Sam Houston Bearkats meet in a Conference USA matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 25.

UTEP (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) fell to New Mexico State in Week 8, 28-7. They struggled to stop dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia on the Aggies side. However, despite the loss and tough offensive performance, running back Deion Hankins had a good game, rushing for 120 yards over 16 carries. The Miners’ only conference win was over FIU.

Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4 CUSA) is still on the hunt for that first win. They had another heartbreaker in Week 8 in their second overtime loss of the season. They fell 33-27 to FIU in double OT. Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker had a very good game, passing for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, but the Bearkats defense ultimately could not stop the FIU run game.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

UTEP: 122 overall, 125 offense, 105 defense

Sam Houston: 121 overall, 132 offense, 70 defense

Injury update

UTEP

QB Gavin Hardison - Questionable (arm)

QB Jake McNamara - Questionable (concussion)

WR Tyrin Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

Sam Houston

UT Trapper Pannell - Questionable (leg)

RB Landan Brown - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Charles Crawford - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Zach Hrbacek - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

UTEP: 2-6 ATS

Sam Houston: 3-3-1 ATS

Total in 2023

UTEP: Over 2-6

Sam Houston: Over 3-4

Team Pace

UTEP: 2.04 plays per minute of offense

Sam Houston: 2.16 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Sam Houston -3.5

Total: 37

Moneyline: Sam Houston -175, UTEP +145

Weather

77°F, Partly Cloudy, 17% chance of rain, 12 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for UTEP vs. Sam Houston

Sam Houston -3.5

The Bearkats are so, so, so close to that win. After last week’s heartbreaking loss to FIU, Sam Houston hosts another struggling CUSA team, and I think that they may finally have what it takes here. The Bearkats have a solid defense in the plus column and should be able to contain a fairly mediocre UTEP offense. Bearkats get their first win this week.