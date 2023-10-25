Jacksonville State vs. FIU picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks face the FIU Panthers in a Conference USA matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 25.

Jacksonville State (6-2, 4-1 CUSA) bounced back from a loss to Liberty with a win over Western Kentucky in Week 8. In the 20-17 victory, the Gamecocks staged a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to take the lead. Quarterback Zion Webb passed for 218 yards and an interception, but made a real difference on the ground, leading the team with 146 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown. The Gamecocks defense grabbed an interception and were able to contain the WKU rushing attack.

FIU (4-4, 1-4 CUSA) grabbed their first conference win last week in overtime over Sam Houston, who still have yet to win a game this season. In the 33-27 double-OT victory, Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins passed for 180 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a second score. Kejon Owens and Shomari Lawrence each found the end zone, as well.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

JSU: 94 overall, 104 offense, 76 defense

FIU: 123 overall, 118 offense, 124 defense

Injury update

Jacksonville State

RB Malik Jackson - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB J’wan Evans - Out indefinitely (ribs)

FIU

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

JSU: 5-2-1 ATS

FIU: 4-4 ATS

Total in 2023

JSU: Over 2-6

FIU: Over 3-5

Team Pace (through Week 7)

JSU: 2.93 plays per minute of offense

FIU: 2.34 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: JSU -9

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: JSU -345, FIU +275

Weather

80°F, Partly cloudy, 17% chance of precipitation, 17 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Jacksonville State vs. FIU

JSU -9

The Gamecocks have largely been dominating in Conference USA, and this struggling FIU teams should be no different. After JSU’s win over an impressive Western Kentucky offense last week, this should be a walk in the park for Zion Webb and company.