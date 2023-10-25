Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

PSG will play host to Serie A side AC Milan on Wednesday afternoon in Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris with all the action available to watch on Paramount+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

PSG v. AC Milan

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

PSG: -135

Draw: +300

AC Milan: +360

Moneyline pick: PSG -135

Both sides will be hoping to get on top of the Group F table. After dropping a 4-1 result against Newcastle United, PSG currently sit in second place behind the Magpies as they look to get back on track with a win over AC Milan. They may have the toughest group in the entire tournament, with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund rounding out the table in last place with one point.

PSG started the campaign off with a strong 2-0 win over Dortmund, with goals coming from Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi. The trip to St. James’ Park was a disaster despite Lucas Hernandez pulling a goal back for the Parisians after going 3-0 down. The Magpies iced the match off with a stoppage time goal from Fabian Schar to secure the huge 4-1 win.

AC Milan have yet to find the back of the net in UCL play, logging two scoreless draws against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. The clean sheets kept were a silver lining, as they haven’t conceded a goal yet either.

Regardless of both teams struggling, I’d expect PSG to bounce back and get the win at home on Wednesday afternoon.