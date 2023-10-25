Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled OUT ahead of Week 8 vs. Jets

Friday update — Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Tyrod Taylor will get the start and has a tough matchup against one of the better defenses in the league. This will be Jones’ third missed game in a row and he will look to return next week on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniel Jones is OUT Sunday per Daboll — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 27, 2023

Thursday update: Jones once again will be limited in practice, while not being cleared for contact, per Jordan Ranaan. At this point Tyrod Taylor looks destined to get another start when they take on the Jets in Week 8.

The New York Giants will take on the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Giants have been dealing with injuries all season, and quarterback Daniel Jones is still recovering from a neck injury. He will be at practice to begin the week on Wednesday and will be a limited participant, but he still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

Daniel Jones will practice again Wednesday. His workload will not increase and he has still not been cleared for contact, per coach Brian Daboll. Same as last week.



As for when he’s cleared: “He’s our starter.” #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Jones’ fantasy football value comes from his rushing upside. If he is able to play this week, he would have to take on the New York Jets defense, which is one of the better defensive units in the league. The presence of Saquon Barkley gives him some upside, but I still think he is too risky of a play.

If Jones sits, Tyrod Taylor will be under center. The veteran has looked good in relief and has some wondering if New York should even look at starting Jones when he is healthy. Still, Taylor is not worth a start this week.