Aaron Jones returns to practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Vikings

Thursday update: Jones is back at practice on Thursday, per Wes Hodkiewicz. We’d expect he’ll be considered limited with his hamstring injury on the official report, but it continues to sound like he will be okay to play this weekend.

Wednesday update: Jones officially did not practice on Wednesday. It sounds like he’ll be okay for this week and even see more work than he did in Week 8, but he isn’t 100% at the moment.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones did not practice on Wednesday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that they will be looking to increase his snaps this week. The Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the Packers’ season opener. He played last week, but was limited and finished the day with eight carries and three receptions, and he did not play in Week 5.

LaFleur: RB Aaron Jones was sore and didn't practice but they're looking at upping his snaps this week. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Jones has seen limited snaps all season, but has still been a solid piece of the offense for the Packers, with 198 yards and two touchdowns over three games played. If LaFleur’s projection of increasing his snap count is correct, Jones should be a good fantasy starter this week as the Packers take on the Vikings. AJ Dillon may see a decrease in carries and yardage as a result, so keep that in mind if Dillon is on your roster.