Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall: Will he play vs. Marshall on Saturday?

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall has been listed as doubtful to play against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday. McCall was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after a big hit in Week 8 against Arkansas State. His head hit the ground, and he remained in the hospital overnight.

A three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, McCall is a key piece of the Chanticleers’ success. Head coach Tim Beck said he did not suffer a concussion, and would not rule him out for the game, though it doesn’t seem likely he will be able to play.

McCall has passed for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, and the Chants are currently 4-3 and 2-2 in conference play. They reached the Sun Belt Championship last season.

Marshall is currently a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45. McCall passed for a touchdown and rushed for a second in last year’s matchup against the Herd.