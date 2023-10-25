 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Wednesday’s games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dribbles during the second half of the Celtic’s preseason game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
After just two games Tuesday to open the 2023-24 regular season, the NBA is truly back in action Wednesday with 12 games on the slate anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points vs. Knicks (-125)

Tatum averaged 28.8 points per game against New York in four games last year as part of a career-best 30.1 points per game overall. The forward is expected to be a MVP candidate this season as the Celtics look to make a run for their 18th banner in franchise history. The Knicks have some momentum heading into this campaign after a playoff series win a year ago, but they’re quickly going to find out there’s still a sizable gap between them and Boston. Look for Tatum to deliver a massive showing to open his 2023-24 account.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists vs. Hornets (+105)

The Hawks point guard struggled to score efficiently a season ago, but that didn’t stop him from dishing out assists at a high rate. Young averaged 10.2 dimes per game, and that number jumped to 11.0 in four games against the Hornets. Charlotte had one of the worst defenses in the league a year ago, so this is a great value play for Young.

Evan Mobley over 10.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-130)

Mobley averaged 9.0 rebounds per game a year ago, but will have a bigger role in the interior with Jarrett Allen sidelined. Big things are expected of Mobley in his third season and this will be a great opportunity for him to make a strong impression. The Nets ranked 27th a season ago in rebounds allowed per game.

