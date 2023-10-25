Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

After just two games Tuesday to open the 2023-24 regular season, the NBA is truly back in action Wednesday with 12 games on the slate anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points vs. Knicks (-125)

Tatum averaged 28.8 points per game against New York in four games last year as part of a career-best 30.1 points per game overall. The forward is expected to be a MVP candidate this season as the Celtics look to make a run for their 18th banner in franchise history. The Knicks have some momentum heading into this campaign after a playoff series win a year ago, but they’re quickly going to find out there’s still a sizable gap between them and Boston. Look for Tatum to deliver a massive showing to open his 2023-24 account.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists vs. Hornets (+105)

The Hawks point guard struggled to score efficiently a season ago, but that didn’t stop him from dishing out assists at a high rate. Young averaged 10.2 dimes per game, and that number jumped to 11.0 in four games against the Hornets. Charlotte had one of the worst defenses in the league a year ago, so this is a great value play for Young.

Evan Mobley over 10.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-130)

Mobley averaged 9.0 rebounds per game a year ago, but will have a bigger role in the interior with Jarrett Allen sidelined. Big things are expected of Mobley in his third season and this will be a great opportunity for him to make a strong impression. The Nets ranked 27th a season ago in rebounds allowed per game.