NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, October 25

The NBA is back! After two games on Tuesday, there are a whopping 12 games on the schedule for Wednesday, October 25. This gives you ample options for setting a DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup, or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $4,900

Barnes is back for another season with Sacramento and averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 2022. He returns as the starting small forward for the Kings, who experienced a winning season for the first time since 2005-06. He should see plenty of work in the season opener after averaging 32.5 minutes per game last season. At just under $5k, this is one of the best value options on the board.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, $4,800

Suggs is heading into his third NBA season. He is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Suggs played in 53 games last year and averaged 9.9 points, three rebounds, and 2.9 assists over 23.5 minutes played. The Magic have the pieces to make some noise this year, and if they do, Suggs will be part of the reason why. Look for him to start this year strong.

Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls, $4,300

Craig is playing his first season with the Bulls after spending the last two with the Phoenix Suns. He will help to provide depth behind starting power forward Patrick Williams. Last season, Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes played. He is a decent enough three-point shooter, connecting at a 39.5% clip from beyond the arc. Craig should be coming off the bench for Chicago, but that shouldn’t keep you from adding him to your lineup Wednesday.