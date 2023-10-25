Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Spurs on Wednesday, October 25

Update: Doncic is officially in and starting for the Mavericks who are now 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the game. The total has moved up to 231.

The 2023-24 NBA season is officially underway. After two games Tuesday, the action continues on Wednesday, October 25 as the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tipoff for rookie Victor Wembanyama’s highly anticipated debut is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Dallas is entering its first full season having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading its backcourt. Unfortunately, Doncic is dealing with a left calf strain and is questionable. Backup center Dwight Powell is questionable with an illness, which could limit Dallas’ depth.

San Antonio is relatively healthy for this game. The only player on the injury report is the starting center Zach Collins, who is questionable with an illness.

The Mavericks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is the -162 moneyline favorite, while San Antonio is the +136 underdog. The point total is set at 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3.5

The Spurs and the Mavs were the bottom two teams in covering the spread last year. In their defense, Dallas picked up Irving midseason and San Antonio’s rebuild looks to have taken a big step forward with Wembanyama. If Doncic misses the game, I think the Spurs have upset on their mind, but with Doncic expected to play, I think Dallas wins and covers on the road.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

San Antonio had the second-highest percentage of games (58.8%) in the NBA last season that hit the over. Dallas came in with the ninth-highest percentage (53.1%) of games hitting the over. The presence of Wembanyama could help San Antonio play better defense and limit opponents, but the over should still hit on Wednesday.