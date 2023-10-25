Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Raptors on Wednesday, October 25

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors will begin their 2023-24 regular season in a cross-conference showdown featuring two talented rosters looking to make a playoff run. The Timberwolves are coming off a first-round exit in 2022-23, while the Raptors were eliminated from the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed. These teams split their season series a year ago.

Jaden McDaniels, who just signed a massive deal with Minnesota, is out due to a calf injury. The Raptors will have all their key players available.

The Timberwolves are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 223. Minnesota is -112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is -108.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +1

These teams are fairly even on paper, so backing the home side in what is essentially a pick ‘em game seems like the better move early in the season. The Raptors sported a 25-16-1 ATS mark a season ago at home, which was among the best in the league. The Timberwolves were 22-22 ATS as the road team a year ago. With McDaniels out, Minnesota might be lacking that elite perimeter defender to slow down Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Take Toronto to win its home opener.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Raptors were one of the most friendly teams to the over a season ago with a 47-36 mark. The Timberwolves were 42-47 to the over, which was largely due to their totals being set much higher. Minnesota ranked 13th in points per game last season, while Toronto was 24th. Even with Fred VanVleet gone, look for the Raptors to deliver a strong offensive showing at home. In what should be a tight game, the over on a relatively lower total should hit.