Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Wednesday, October 25

Update: Garland is going to start for the Cavaliers in Wednesday’s game. The line was already factoring in Garland playing, so the Cavaliers remain 2-point favorites and the total has now come in at 218.

The Cleveland Cavaliers kick off their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Barclays Center. The Cavs ended last season with a loss to the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, and the Nets fell to Philadelphia in the first round.

Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade are day-to-day for the Cavs, and Darius Garland is questionable for Cleveland. Cameron Johnson is expected to be limited after getting cleared from a hamstring injury for the Nets.

The Cavaliers enter as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.5. Cleveland is -130 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +110.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +2

The Nets are certainly an interesting team this season. They have a healthy Ben Simmons in their lineup alongside Johnson and Mikal Bridges. With this lineup, their defense should be very solid. Whether Simmons can stay healthy the entire season is not the question — he’s playing tonight, and he should be able to get the ball moving and in the hands of Brooklyn’s shooters. I like the Nets at home against a Cavaliers squad missing one of their big men.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

We can expect this to be a tight, defensive matchup. Simmons and Bridges are top defenders for the Nets, and Cleveland is banged up heading into the game with several players questionable. Even if Garland does suit up for Cleveland, look for the under to hit.