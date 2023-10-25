Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks on Wednesday, October 25

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks begin their respective seasons with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics come into the season after falling to Miami in the conference finals last year, and the Knicks also went out to the Heat — just one round earlier. In the offseason, the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, but lost Marcus Smart. The Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo. Both teams are fully healthy heading into the matchup.

The Celtics enter as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.5. Boston is -166 on the moneyline while New York is +140.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3.5

the Celtics have some new guys on their team who may take some time to gel with each other, but it’s an incredible talented roster that I don’t think will have any issues taking care of this Knicks team. The Celtics come out swinging with a championship run in mind all season and take care of New York on the road.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

The Knicks and Celtics hit the over three of the four times they met last season. With the Celtics’ starting lineup of stars going up against a Knicks starting five that has not changed since last season and has had the entire offseason to work with each other, I think we’re going to see a high-scoring game. Take the over on this relatively lower total.