Deshaun Watson believes his injury could linger all season

Thursday update: Watson told reporters on Thursday that he probably came back too soon and that his shoulder injury could linger all season.

Watson acknowledges the injury could linger all season, really impossible to know. Needs to continue to build up muscle around shoulder. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 26, 2023

There doesn’t seem to be any call to put him on I.R., but we also don’t have any kind of timetable for his return. The team hasn’t reportedly been looking for quarterback help on the transaction wire yet, but if PJ Walker continues his haphazard play and Watson remains out, they might need to start looking.

Wednesday update: Watson will not play this week against the Seahawks. PJ Walker will be the starting quarterback for the Browns on Sunday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announces QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is OUT this week. PJ Walker will start. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 25, 2023

Wednesday update: Watson did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8.

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) not practicing today #browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 25, 2023

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Monday that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder is being evaluated and he is considered day-to-day. Watson was evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts after taking a hard fall on a hit. The QB was cleared by the medical staff to return, but was kept out for the rest of the game as a precaution. Stafanski did not indicate whether or not he’d go on injured reserve.

Watson has been dealing with the shoulder injury since Week 3 and missed the team’s next two games. He was a full participant in practice last Friday and was ultimately given the green light to return against the Colts. The Browns will visit the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 8 battle this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Watson’s status will obviously have to be monitored throughout the week as it appears that his shoulder injury will continue to be an issue as the Browns enter the midway point of the regular season. Fantasy managers who have/had Watson on their rosters should’ve long sought out backup plans at QB by now and most likely have to lean on those options for their game against Seattle this Sunday.