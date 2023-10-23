Justin Fields officially ruled out ahead of Week 8 vs. Chargers

Friday update: Fields didn’t practice all week and has been officially ruled out. This comes as no surprise of course, as Tyson Bagent was named the starter early in the week. Fields is still the no-doubt starter when healthy, but it’s still up in the air as to when he’ll be able to return.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told the media on Monday that quarterback Justin Fields is considered doubtful to play in their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night. Fields has been dealing with an injury to his right thumb and missed their Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Fantasy managers with Fields will have to wait until Week 9 to possibly see him back in action and will once again have to seek out alternative options this week. Backup Tyson Bagent will get the start for a second straight week as the rookie from Division II Shepherd went 21-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders this past Sunday.

Begent is rostered in just 2.9% of fantasy leagues, so he’ll be readily available for anyone who wants to snatch him off the waiver wire this week.