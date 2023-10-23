Jake Paul accepts offer to fight Nate Diaz in Professional Fighters League MMA

Jake Paul is attempting to run things back a second time with Nate Diaz. A little under three months removed from Paul claiming a unanimous decision win over Diaz in a 185-pound catchweight boxing match, Paul has accepted an offer to fight Diaz in MMA through the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Earlier this year, Paul signed a partnership with PFL to help the company grow, while also joining their new PPV division called “PFL PPV Super Fights.” PFL officially made an offer to Paul and Diaz to fight their rematch in PFL’s SmartCage. Paul has accepted, while the world awaits word from Diaz.

In August, Paul faced Diaz in a ten-round boxing match he dominated. He won on scorecards of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91. PFL uses three-round bouts, but also operates under a season-long format. It’s unclear if this would be a one-off bout or part of establishing the broader season of the PPV division. The bout would take place inside a 10-sided cage and fight under modified MMA rules. The change to the rules bans all elbow strikes.