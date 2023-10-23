Which NFL head coaches are on the hot seat after Week 7?

As Week 7 of the NFL season wraps up, we’re taking a look at which coaches may be finding themselves on the hot seat as the year goes on. Here is our list of who may be out by the end of 2023 after Week 7.

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

McDaniels had a tough day against a Chicago Bears offense playing with its backup quarterback today. Admittedly, the Raiders were also playing with a backup, but that had nothing to do with the Vegas defense being unable to stop Tyson Bagent and the previously ineffective Chicago offense from scoring 30 points. They did not find the end zone themselves until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Raiders are now 3-4 and have the Jets, Dolphins, and Lions on their schedule over the next four weeks.

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Rivera and the Commanders fell to the Giants in a one-score game. They had a chance to tie it up or even take the lead with a two-point conversion but couldn’t get into the end zone. Washington nearly beat the Eagles earlier this season, but are 3-4 and facing down a slate in the second half of the season that includes Philadelphia for a second time as well as the Seahawks, the Cowboys, the Dolphins, and the Niners. Rivera needs to be able to win against the Giants with a backup quarterback if he wants to keep his job.

Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals lost yet again, this time falling 20-10 to the Seahawks. Aside from an inexplicable victory over the Cowboys, Arizona has not won a game. It is Gannon’s first season with the franchise, so he could receive some grace and time from the powers that be in Arizona, but they are struggling mightily.