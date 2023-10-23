 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 7

Week 7 has come and gone. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 58 odds.

By Grace McDermott
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As Week 7 wraps up, we take a look at how this week’s results affected each team’s Super Bowl chances. Here is our updated outlook on Super Bowl 58.

Who had the best Week 7 performance?

The Patriots had perhaps the most surprisingly good Week 7 performance. After struggling to get much offense going week after week, they finally grabbed a win over none other than the Buffalo Bills, avoiding a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter after taking an early lead.

The Ravens are another contender for the best all-around performance of Week 7 — Baltimore completely shut down Detroit on both sides of the ball in a 38-6 rout. They kept a hot Lions offense that had lost just one game (in overtime, to boot) this season out of the end zone all game. Lamar Jackson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth.

The Chiefs had one of their best performances of the season against the Chargers, as well, and Travis Kelce headlined the matchup with 179 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles grabbed a huge win over the Dolphins to bounce back from their loss last week.

Which of the four 3-3 teams is most likely to get to the Super Bowl?

Of the New York Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bengals are the most likely to make it all the way to the Super Bowl this season. The Texans are solid, but still figuring things out with CJ Stroud, and the Jets likely can’t make it all the way with Zach Wilson starting.

The Bengals have had shaky, pessimistic starts several times in the last few seasons and have been able to turn things around to make deep playoff runs in each of the last two years. While it isn’t guaranteed to happen again, they are certainly the most likely team to go all the way.

Which sub-.500 team in the NFC has the best chance at the playoffs?

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are competing for a second-place spot in a not-so-hot NFC North, and either of those teams could make a divisional push for a playoff spot as we head into the later parts of the season. The Los Angeles Rams have shown flashes of the Super Bowl talent they had just a few years ago and could hit a hot streak to pull ahead of the Seahawks in the NFC West later this season. The New Orleans Saints are also neck-and-neck with the Falcons and the Bucs in the NFC South, and could easily take the top divisional spot at some point this season.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 8, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds 2023-24

Team Feb 12 Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
San Francisco 49ers +750 +1000 +350 +400
Kansas City Chiefs +600 +600 +550 +500
Philadelphia Eagles +900 +650 +800 +700
Miami Dolphins +3000 +2500 +900 +900
Buffalo Bills +700 +900 +950 +1000
Dallas Cowboys +1400 +1400 +1500 +1300
Detroit Lions +3000 +2200 +1500 +1300
Baltimore Ravens +2200 +1800 +2200 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +900 +1100 +2800 +1800
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 +3000 +2800 +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 +2500 +2800 +2800
Cleveland Browns +4000 +3500 +2800 +3000
Seattle Seahawks +7000 +3000 +3500 +4000
New Orleans Saints +5000 +3000 +4000 +5500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 +10000 +7000 +6500
Atlanta Falcons +7500 +6000 +7000 +7500
Los Angeles Rams +3500 +10000 +10000 +7500
Green Bay Packers +3000 +6500 +7000 +8000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 +5000 +8000 +8000
Minnesota Vikings +4500 +3500 +7500 +9000
Tennessee Titans +7500 +8000 +8000 +9000
New York Jets +2800 +1600 +13000 +9000
Houston Texans +20000 +20000 +13000 +10000
Indianapolis Colts +15000 +15000 +13000 +13000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6500 +15000 +13000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +8000 +15000 +13000
New York Giants +4000 +6500 +20000 +25000
Denver Broncos +3000 +4500 +20000 +25000
New England Patriots +6000 +6500 +15000 +40000
Chicago Bears +8000 +5000 +25000 +40000
Arizona Cardinals +20000 +40000 +40000 +40000
Carolina Panthers +5500 +8000 +40000 +50000

