Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 7

As Week 7 wraps up, we take a look at how this week’s results affected each team’s Super Bowl chances. Here is our updated outlook on Super Bowl 58.

Who had the best Week 7 performance?

The Patriots had perhaps the most surprisingly good Week 7 performance. After struggling to get much offense going week after week, they finally grabbed a win over none other than the Buffalo Bills, avoiding a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter after taking an early lead.

The Ravens are another contender for the best all-around performance of Week 7 — Baltimore completely shut down Detroit on both sides of the ball in a 38-6 rout. They kept a hot Lions offense that had lost just one game (in overtime, to boot) this season out of the end zone all game. Lamar Jackson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth.

The Chiefs had one of their best performances of the season against the Chargers, as well, and Travis Kelce headlined the matchup with 179 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles grabbed a huge win over the Dolphins to bounce back from their loss last week.

Which of the four 3-3 teams is most likely to get to the Super Bowl?

Of the New York Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bengals are the most likely to make it all the way to the Super Bowl this season. The Texans are solid, but still figuring things out with CJ Stroud, and the Jets likely can’t make it all the way with Zach Wilson starting.

The Bengals have had shaky, pessimistic starts several times in the last few seasons and have been able to turn things around to make deep playoff runs in each of the last two years. While it isn’t guaranteed to happen again, they are certainly the most likely team to go all the way.

Which sub-.500 team in the NFC has the best chance at the playoffs?

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are competing for a second-place spot in a not-so-hot NFC North, and either of those teams could make a divisional push for a playoff spot as we head into the later parts of the season. The Los Angeles Rams have shown flashes of the Super Bowl talent they had just a few years ago and could hit a hot streak to pull ahead of the Seahawks in the NFC West later this season. The New Orleans Saints are also neck-and-neck with the Falcons and the Bucs in the NFC South, and could easily take the top divisional spot at some point this season.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 8, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.