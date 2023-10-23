NBA predictions: Eastern Conference picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

With the 2023-24 NBA season tipping off Tuesday, October 24, it’s time to look at the odds for each conference and make some predictions. The Eastern Conference saw its top teams load up with big moves, forming a bit of a hierarchy even among title contenders. Here’s a breakdown of the Eastern Conference odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and a look at how to approach betting this market.

Eastern Conference Odds for 2023-24 Season

The Celtics and Bucks are listed as co-favorites after they swung big in the offseason. Boston added Kristaps Porzingis to get a better presence in the frontcourt, while Milwaukee landed the biggest name of the summer with a trade for Damian Lillard. The Bucks sent Jrue Holiday to Portland in that Lillard deal, but the Celtics were able to create a secondary deal to bring him back to a contender. The 76ers are a bit of an afterthought with James Harden wanting out, while the Cavaliers, Heat and Knicks look to be a tier below Philadelphia.

The pick: Bucks (+180)

This essentially comes down to whether you believe in Boston or Milwaukee more. The Celtics do have a bit more overall talent on paper, but continuity might be more of an issue after having to integrate two new starters. Milwaukee will have an adjustment period as well with Lillard, but the rest of the group is largely familiar with each other. New coach Adrian Griffin should be able to open up the offense more with Lillard, and Milwaukee’s defense will be among the best in the league as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor. In what looks to be the likely Eastern Conference Finals matchup, I’ll take the Bucks over the Celtics.