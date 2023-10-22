NFL Tank Watch: Bears, Patriots, Giants pick up wins to hurt draft pick stock

Bears — are you sure you want to do this? Chicago grabbed their second win in three weeks on Sunday, dominating the Raiders with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent at the helm. If the season ended today, they would have the fourth overall pick of the draft. The Bears are likely questioning whether they want to stick with Justin Fields or draft someone new in 2024, but they may not have the best pick of the bunch unless they start playing more like they were for the first month of the season.

The Giants also grabbed their second win of the season in an ugly Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders. Like Chicago, the Giants have been playing without their starting quarterback and looking better than they were with Daniel Jones. With the second win, they now sit at the fifth overall pick. The Patriots beat the Bills in a shocking upset on Sunday for their second win of the season and would now sit at the sixth overall pick if the season ended today.

The bottom three are filled out by the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers had the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to a trade with the Bears, and just might play themselves into the first pick of 2024 with Bryce Young at QB as they have yet to win a game. However, as part of the 2023 trade, Chicago received the Panthers’ 2024 first round pick, so the Panthers have no real reason to tank. The Broncos are finally out of the draft picks they traded to receive Russell Wilson, and the Cardinals will be looking for an early 2024 pick, as well.

Following early Oct. 22nd early games