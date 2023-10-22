Should the Giants start Tyrod Taylor over Daniel Jones the rest of the season?

The New York Giants have a decision to make under center. Daniel Jones is the assumed starting quarterback, playing under a shiny, four-year contract extension. Jones’s neck injury caused New York to go with Tyrod Taylor under center in Week 5, 6 and 7. He nearly led them to a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and then escaped with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Should he be starting the rest of the season?

This has not been the start to the 2023 season that the Giants were hoping for. Injuries to Saquon Barkley and Jones derailed expectations early. Jones and Taylor have now each played in five games. Jones has 884 passing yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions on 151 passing attempts. Taylor has 471 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 80 passing attempts.

Jones did play three of his games without Barkley, so we have only seen limited snaps with the Giants’ offense at full strength. Taylor hasn’t been outstanding by any means, but it has felt like the offense has been functioning better with him under center. I think New York still has to play Jones when he returns, but he will do so with a short leash. The latest reports have been that his neck injury isn’t much to worry about, but if there are long-term complications, they could let Jones rest longer to protect their investment for the future.

New York has the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots upcoming ahead of the Week 13 bye week.