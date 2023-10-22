What blowout loss to Ravens means for Lions the rest of the 2023 season

Before Week 7, the Detroit Lions had been, results-wise, one of the best teams in the league. They had a win over the Chiefs, their singular loss was in overtime, and they had won by two touchdowns in four consecutive games.

This all changed in the blowout loss to the Ravens on Sunday. The Lions were disastrous on both sides of the ball, falling 38-6. David Montgomery didn’t play, Jahmyr Gibbs was limited to 53 yards on the ground, and Jared Goff couldn’t find the end zone. He finished the day with 284 yards and one interceptions.

The Lions will have a much-needed chance to bounce back as they host a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 8 and take a bye in Week 9, which should allow them to reset. If they can get back on track there, they should be fine. The good news for the Lions is that there are plenty of opportunities going forward to come back from a small spiral.

They have two matchups against the Chicago Bears and a game against the Broncos in the second half of the season, all of which should be winnable games for Detroit. If they can grab a few of the Chargers, Cowboys, and Vikings matchups, the Lions should still be in good shape to take the NFC North.