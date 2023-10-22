Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending surgery

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his right cruciate ligament, according to the team. It’s a big blow for the Grizzlies, who are already without Ja Morant for the first 25 games due to a suspension.

Grizzlies center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery for a knee injury, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2023

Adams has dropped off as a defender over the last few years, but he’s still a force on the boards and part of Memphis’ identity as a physical team. The Grizzlies will now be down two starters to open the season in a loaded Western Conference, so there will be more pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to steady the ship.

With Adams done for the year, Xavier Tillman likely takes the starting center spot. Brandon Clarke is still recovering from an Achilles injury, but he’ll be in the rotation once he gets back to 100%. Santi Aldama will also get some run and the Grizzlies have used Kenneth Lofton Jr. as well, so there are plenty of options even with Adams out.