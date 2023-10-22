Taylor Swift to attend Chiefs-Chargers game this afternoon. Are L.A.’s upset hopes doomed?

Through her burgeoning relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has quickly become the Kansas City Chiefs’ most famous fan and will reportedly be back at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. This could spell even more trouble for the visitors, who were already an underdog heading into the matchup.

So far, Kansas City is 3-0 when Swift has attended a game this season and that doesn’t bode well for L.A.’s hopes of springing the upset today. The Chiefs demolished the Chicago Bears 41-10 in the first game she attended and then followed it up with a 23-20 road victory over the New York Jets the following week. She didn’t attend the team’s 27-20 victory at the Minnesota Vikings the following week, but was back in Kansas City for last Thursday’s 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos, a game that took place just 24 hours after the world premiere of her Eras Tour movie.

The Justin Herbert-led Chargers are coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Monday and desperately needs a win here to keep pace with the Chiefs in the AFC West standings. Well, they’re going to have to overcome the odds of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the power of the Swifties to pull it off.