 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 on and when does it start

The Astros host the Rangers in Game 6 of this ALCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Henry Palattella
Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers argues with Martin Maldonado of the Houston Astros after being hit by a pitch by Bryan Abreu of the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What a difference a week makes. The Houston Astros went into Arlington and bludgeoned the Rangers for three straight games, and now enter tonight’s pivotal Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the series. In Game 5 on Friday, the benches cleared in the eighth inning after Adolis Garcia was hit by a Bryan Abreu pitch, with Abreu getting a two-game suspension for the plunking. The Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) to the mound, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63). First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network