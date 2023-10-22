What channel is Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 on and when does it start

What a difference a week makes. The Houston Astros went into Arlington and bludgeoned the Rangers for three straight games, and now enter tonight’s pivotal Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the series. In Game 5 on Friday, the benches cleared in the eighth inning after Adolis Garcia was hit by a Bryan Abreu pitch, with Abreu getting a two-game suspension for the plunking. The Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) to the mound, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63). First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.