Bears RB D’Onta Foreman briefly returns to field in Week 7 vs. Raiders

Update: Foreman briefly returned to the field for Chicago. He played one snap and then left the field. We may have to wait for clarity on his injury until the game is over, as Chicago is up 24 with 5:33 left in the game.

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Chicago is dealing with multiple injuries to their running backs, as both Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson missed this week’s game. This led to D’Onta Foreman getting the start. He has had a great game, scoring three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he tried to hurdle a defender and came away with an injury causing him to head to the medical tent.

D'Onta Foreman is exiting the field under his own power after attempting to hurdle a defender. Visit to the medical tent coming up. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 22, 2023

Before his injury, Foreman had 13 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He added 31 yards and another score through the air on three receptions. While on the sideline, Chicago will likely turn to Darrynton Evans to take up the slack in the backfield. Hopefully, it’s just a stinger for Foreman, and he didn’t suffer a major injury. His day could be done, as the Bears are up 21-6 with just 6:32 left in the game.