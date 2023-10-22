 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants RB Saquon Barkley returns to field in Week 7 vs. Commanders

Giants RB Saquon Barkley suffered an arm injury in Week 7. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants reacts during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Update: Barkley is back on the field for now, wearing a sleeve over his arm.

The New York Giants are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Giants running back Saquon Barkley came off the field gingerly after being tackled and wasn’t moving his left arm. He came to the sideline and is being checked out by trainers.

Barkley was featured early and often on New York’s first drive. He had four carries for 21 yards and was targeted once but couldn’t bring it in. Barkley is playing in just his second game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games. When healthy, he remains one of the best running backs in the league, even without Daniel Jones under center.

While Barkley is sidelined, Matt Breida and Eric Gray will likely split the backfield work. The hope is that Barkley just landed on his elbow, shoulder or arm funny when tackled and may just need time to get the tingling sensation or pain to come down. In an important divisional matchup, New York can’t afford to lose Barkley long-term.

