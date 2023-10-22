Giants RB Saquon Barkley returns to field in Week 7 vs. Commanders

Update: Barkley is back on the field for now, wearing a sleeve over his arm.

Saquon Barkley is back on the field for this drive, but he has a sleeve of some kind on his left arm now. https://t.co/jM1PBlX3Hc — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 22, 2023

The New York Giants are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season. Giants running back Saquon Barkley came off the field gingerly after being tackled and wasn’t moving his left arm. He came to the sideline and is being checked out by trainers.

Medical staff looking at Saquon Barkley's left arm, lower. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 22, 2023

Barkley was featured early and often on New York’s first drive. He had four carries for 21 yards and was targeted once but couldn’t bring it in. Barkley is playing in just his second game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games. When healthy, he remains one of the best running backs in the league, even without Daniel Jones under center.

While Barkley is sidelined, Matt Breida and Eric Gray will likely split the backfield work. The hope is that Barkley just landed on his elbow, shoulder or arm funny when tackled and may just need time to get the tingling sensation or pain to come down. In an important divisional matchup, New York can’t afford to lose Barkley long-term.