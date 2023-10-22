Browns RB Jerome Ford questionable to return to Week 7 vs. Colts with ankle injury

Update: Jerome Ford has been ruled questionable to return to today’s game.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford suffered an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The tailback limped off the field and was seen entering the blue medical tent on the sidelines.

We’ll get updates on Ford’s status shortly as it would be a huge blow for the Browns to lose him. The second-year running back has had himself a big day prior to the injury, taking 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 20 yards. The young rusher has been effective in his role since taking over for an injured Nick Chubb last month.

If Ford is unable to return to the action, Kareem Hunt would handle the load for the rest of this tight matchup. He already has a touchdown in this game.