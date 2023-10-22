 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to return to game, but stays on sideline in Week 7 vs. Colts

Browns QB Deshaun Watson dealing with an injury in Week 7. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Update: Watson was evaluated for both a shoulder injury and a concussion. He was cleared of the concussion but has yet to return to the field. Walker remains under center.

Update: Watson is getting evaluated further in the medical tent.

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the NFL season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since Week 4. He returned to action on Sunday but took a big hit from the Colts’ defense and stayed down on the field.

Watson had been struggling back under center. Before getting hurt, he was only 1-of-5 for five yards with an interception. It looked like he threw his second interception of the day after he got hit, but it was eventually overturned.

While Watson is being evaluated, backup quarterback PJ Walker will take over under center. When Watson missed the team’s Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led the Browns to an upset win. Cleveland will also lean on running back Jerome Ford, who already has 79 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

