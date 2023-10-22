Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to return to game, but stays on sideline in Week 7 vs. Colts

Update: Watson was evaluated for both a shoulder injury and a concussion. He was cleared of the concussion but has yet to return to the field. Walker remains under center.

#Browns announced that QB Deshaun Watson has cleared concussion protocol, but PJ Walker has stayed in the game.



Watson watching from the sideline. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2023

Update: Watson is getting evaluated further in the medical tent.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in the medical tent after taking a hard shot and landing on his back. PJ Walker is warming up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2023

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the NFL season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since Week 4. He returned to action on Sunday but took a big hit from the Colts’ defense and stayed down on the field.

Deshaun Watson throws his second INT of the game and is hit while he throws. Landed on the ground hard and appeared to be working out his right shoulder while on the ground — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 22, 2023

Watson had been struggling back under center. Before getting hurt, he was only 1-of-5 for five yards with an interception. It looked like he threw his second interception of the day after he got hit, but it was eventually overturned.

While Watson is being evaluated, backup quarterback PJ Walker will take over under center. When Watson missed the team’s Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led the Browns to an upset win. Cleveland will also lean on running back Jerome Ford, who already has 79 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.