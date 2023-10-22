Broncos RBs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the NFL season. Denver finds itself 1-5 and struggling to have its defense keep up with its offense. Denver, all of a sudden, has a reliable rushing attack between starter Javonte Williams and backup Jaleel McLaughlin. Should you start either of them against the Packers in your Week 7 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin/Javonte Williams

McLaughlin is coming off a mundane game against the Kansas City Chiefs that saw Denver lose 19-8. He finished with seven carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 12 yards. Williams had 10 carries for 52 yards, and didn’t receive any targets.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

McLaughlin can be started in 10-team leagues or larger as a FLEX. Williams is worthy of an RB2 spot in 10-team leagues or larger.

Williams is expected to be the starting running back, but McLaughlin has carved a bigger role for himself. He is mixing in on early down work and is clearly the pass-catching option out of the backfield. There are six teams on by this week, and the Packers are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

The league format doesn’t really affect Williams. He doesn’t get involved in the passing game much and remains an RB2 in standard leagues. McLaughlin takes a bit of a hit without the reception numbers but remains a flex option in 10-team leagues or larger due to the matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin/JaVonte Williams

I would start Rhamondre Stevenson, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, Brian Robinson Jr., and Jerome Ford over Williams. Kareem Hunt, Roschon Johnson (if he plays), Jaylen Warren and Zack Moss get the start over McLaughlin. For FLEX options, Josh Downs, K.J. Osborn and Rashee Rice would all be preferred over McLaughlin.