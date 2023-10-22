Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Starting tight end Greg Dulcich has been re-added to injured reserve, his second stint this season. His absence opens a path for Adam Trautman to take back over as the starting tight end for Denver. Will this finally be the time that he takes a step forward in the offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Adam Trautman

Trautman has played in six games this season, totaling 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He had one reception for four yards in his last game.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Nope.

Trautman has familiarity with Denver head coach Sean Payton from their time in New Orleans. There was hope that when Payton acquired his former tight end via trade, it would help spark some offense for him, but that hasn’t happened. Losing Dulcich could be a blow to your team, but you’ll just want to stream someone with a better matchup.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Nope.

Trautman has less value in standard leagues with no additional points for receptions. His season stat line of 64 yards and a touchdown would be a solid performance for a tight end in one week, much less over six. Green Bay allows middle-of-the-road numbers against opposing tight ends, so avoid Trautman this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Adam Trautman

There are several tight ends you should play over Trautman. Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Trey McBride and Dawson Knox should all be started over him. Jonnu Smith, David Njoku, Gerald Everett, and Tyler Higbee are more likely who you are deciding between and deserve a start over Trautman.