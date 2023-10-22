Broncos QB Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Denver has a 1-5 record through six weeks, and the Sean Payton/Russell Wilson pairing doesn’t seem to be the answer for the franchise. Still, Wilson’s on-field performance has been better suited for fantasy football than delivering wins. Should you start or sit the Broncos quarterback in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson heads into this matchup as the overall QB11 in fantasy football. He is coming off a horrendous game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he finished 13-of-22 passing for only 95 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Yes, in 14-team leagues or bigger. No, in smaller.

Six teams are on bye this week, so you may be scrambling for a quarterback. The Packers’ defense allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In smaller leagues, you should be able to find someone with a better matchup. In those bigger 14-team leagues, your hands could be tied, and you may need to use Wilson as a streamer this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks I would start this week over Wilson include Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Sam Howell and Jared Goff.