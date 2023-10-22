 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos QB Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Russell Wilson ahead of the Broncos Week 7 matchup against the Packers.

By Teddy Ricketson
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Denver has a 1-5 record through six weeks, and the Sean Payton/Russell Wilson pairing doesn’t seem to be the answer for the franchise. Still, Wilson’s on-field performance has been better suited for fantasy football than delivering wins. Should you start or sit the Broncos quarterback in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson heads into this matchup as the overall QB11 in fantasy football. He is coming off a horrendous game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he finished 13-of-22 passing for only 95 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Yes, in 14-team leagues or bigger. No, in smaller.

Six teams are on bye this week, so you may be scrambling for a quarterback. The Packers’ defense allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In smaller leagues, you should be able to find someone with a better matchup. In those bigger 14-team leagues, your hands could be tied, and you may need to use Wilson as a streamer this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks I would start this week over Wilson include Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Sam Howell and Jared Goff.

