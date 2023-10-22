Packers RB AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers return from their bye week with a matchup on the road vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 7 on Sunday afternoon. The Packers entered the season with high hopes for the run game and backup AJ Dillon. Starting RB Aaron Jones has been injured most of the early season. Dillon hasn’t stepped up with Jones out. There’s a good chance Jones is back this week, so what does that mean for Dillon in fantasy football? We take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

In Week 5 before the bye, Dillon had his best game of the season with 20 carries for 76 yards and a TD. Even then, it was a better fantasy day than actual.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. If Jones ends up being inactive again, Dillon is a good RB2 play in PPR. Even if Jones is active, last time that happened he was more of a decoy. We don’t know if Jones will get a full workload, so you’d expect Dillon will still get carries and touches. Plus, this is a great matchup vs. the Broncos’ run defense, which is worst in the NFL. There is a scenario in which Jones and Dillon both have solid fantasy football outings on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start, only if Jones is inactive. You could make a case for Dillon starting in standard. He should see around 10 touches even if Jones is active. That could include some goal-line work. If there’s a defense Dillon can shed some tackles again, this is it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of AJ Dillon

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Dillon as the RB30 this week. He’s being considered a fringe FLEX and most likely a sit. Again, if Jones can’t play, Dillon gets boosted into a top-20 RB this week. Tyler Allgeier and Gus Edwards are a few backs around Dillon’s range in the rankings. I’m not sure I’d play either of them over Dillon given the matchup.