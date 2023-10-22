Packers RB Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers exit their bye week with a matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on the road Sunday afternoon. The Packers have been without starting RB Aaron Jones for most of the regular season. It’s hampered the run game and held the offense back. Jones enters Sunday’s game questionable to play. We’re going to go over his fantasy football outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones has only appeared in two games this season. He was great in the opening win over the Bears with over 120 yards and two TDs. He was active for TNF in Week 4 vs. the Lions but was used scarcely, rushing for 18 yards on five carries.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

If Jones is active, he’s starting. It would be surprising at this point to see Jones inactive on Sunday. He’s practiced in some capacity for most of the week and has had the bye to rest up. The Broncos have the worst rushing defense in the NFL. A lot of that is because of their blowout loss to the Dolphins but Denver also got torched by Breece Hall and the Commanders run game. So if Jones can play, he’s a solid RB2 play with RB1 upside.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

If Jones is active, yes you’re starting him in standard as well. Unless Jones is on a snap count or being held back, he should see significant touches. If that’s the case, getting in the end zone feels likely. When healthy, Jones is very active in the passing game as we saw in Week 1. That’s the type of ceiling Jones would have in this matchup, over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Aaron Jones

You’re not really playing anyone over Jones if he’s starting and active. He’d be considered one of the top RB plays on the slate.