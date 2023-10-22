Packers WR Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The Packers sit at 2-3 on the season after falling to the Raiders in Week 5 prior to their bye week. This may be the first time all season Green Bay has a healthy offense. Romeo Doubs has been the leading wide receiver for the Packers early on. We go over his fantasy football outlook for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs was held in check in Week 5 with just one catch for four yards on four targets. Doubs has 21 catches for 228 yards and three scores this season.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Doubs is a good FLEX play at WR in PPR leagues this week. He leads the Packers in most receiving categories this season, including targets at 37. Before Week 5 vs. the Raiders, Doubs had 25 targets combined the previous two weeks. Week 5 feels more like a blip than anything else. Doubs should get a healthy amount of targets this week.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

We’re on the fence with Doubs in standard. He still feels like an OK FLEX option if you need to play him. He should see enough snaps/targets to get to a decent amount of yards but would need to score to really return value in standard. The over/under is 45 and the book expects the Packers to score around three touchdowns or so. The odds of Doubs getting one of those scores is OK but with RB Aaron Jones back, the Pack could lean on the run game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Romeo Doubs

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Doubs as the WR37 in PPR for this week. That would put him in line to be a fringe start in most 12-team leagues. If you’re mulling through some replacement options, Curtis Samuel is ahead of Doubs and could be available on the waiver wire.