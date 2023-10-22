Packers TE Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers come off their bye week with a matchup vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 7. The Packers sit at 2-3 on the season after a loss in Week 5 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Rookie Luke Musgrave continues to lead Green Bay at the tight end position. Let’s take a look at his scope for fantasy football in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave tied his career high of six catches in Week 5 vs. the Raiders, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 34 yards. Musgrave is still looking for his first TD.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. It’s a good matchup with the Broncos allowing the most points to tight ends. Aside from Week 4, Musgrave has led Packers’ tight ends in offensive snaps. He also ranks third on the Packers in targets this season. The over/under is at 45 and the game is expected to be close, which bodes well for passing. Musgrave should get enough targets and catches to be worth a start in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. This is a tougher decision obviously. But it feels like a week Musgrave could finally find the end zone. Even if Musgrave doesn’t score, he should see a healthy amount of targets and would be more of a threat for a big play vs. Denver.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

You’re going to start Musgrave in most leagues this week. DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Musgrave as the TE11 this week. Kyle Pitts and Cole Kmet are a few names ahead of Musgrave in the rankings.