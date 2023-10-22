Packers WR Jayden Reed start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers come off their bye week with a road matchup vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 7. The Packers lost to the Raiders on MNF prior to the bye week, scoring just 13 points. Despite a crowded wide receiver room, rookie Jayden Reed continues to carve out playing time as the WR3 behind Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Let’s go over Reed’ fantasy football scope for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Jayden Reed

In Week 5, Reed had just one catch for seven yards on two targets. He did play 50% of the offensive snaps, third-most of Packers’ WRs vs. Las Vegas.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. There are going to be weeks where Reed is viable in PPR. But it’s not going to be often. This matchup is great against the Broncos secondary and while Reed should see around 25-35 snaps, it may not translate into targets. Reed has only converted about 50% of his 27 targets this season, which isn’t a high rate. Plus, he’s reliant on big plays for most of his fantasy points. If you absolutely have to start Reed, you could do worse. But if it’s a decision, you can sit him in most PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. This is an easy call in standard. Reed would need to score; he did have a two-TD game vs. the Falcons in Week 2. But that was it. He does lead the Packers in red-zone targets with nine. But that was with Watson and Doubs not 100% healthy. Plus, RB Aaron Jones should be back this week. Reed just doesn’t make much sense in standard.