Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Last week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put together the best game of his young career with four catches for 48 yards against the the Bengals. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As mentioned above, Smith-Njigba had the best game of his young career last week, as he recorded four catches on five targets. This is the first time that’s Smith-Njigba’s production has matched with his volume, as he’d recorded at least five targets in three of the last four games, but had only had one game where he turned that into more than 30 yards. Now he looks like he could be on the precipice of a breakout.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start, but only as a FLEX.

There’s no doubting that Smith-Njigba is talented, but I don’t see that talent translating into on-field production as of now. While he had his big game against the Bengals, he’s still doesn’t have a defined role in a Seahawks wide receiver corp that has established stars in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. There are worse desperation FLEX plays, but right now I think the best place for him is on your bench.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start as a FLEX.

Again, I think he’s only worth a start as a FLEX play. If this is a week where you’re decimated by byes then there are worse options to slip into your lineup, but if all of your normal starters are good to go then he should stay on your bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

FantastyPros has Smith-Njigba ranked WR47 this week, where he’s between Tutu Atwell and Michael Wilson. While I’d start Smith-Njigba over both of them, some other options I’d consider are Josh Reynolds, Wan’Dale Robinson and Rashee Rice.