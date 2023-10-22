Zach Ertz, Trey McBride start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight ends Trey McBride and Zach Ertz have both recorded more than 140 yards receiving this season. Here’s a look at either of them are worth a fantasy start this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TEs Zach Ertz, Trey McBride

McBride is coming off the best game of his career, as he had 62 yards on four catches against the Rams, while Ertz had two catches for 22 yards. McBride had recorded 30 yards recieving in Weeks 1 and 2 but had had his production taper off since, while Ertz has now had four games this season where he’s had 20 or more yards receiving.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit both

I like McBride’s upside as the season goes on (especially once Kyler Murray gets back under center), but I don’t think he should get a start this week. The same can be said for Ertz, who is only averaging seven yards per catch this season. Wide recievers Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson both have over 300 total yards on the season and are the main targets, so McBride and Ertz are just fighting for the scraps of what’s left. They should stay on your bench.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit

The same logic applies. Both McBride and Ertz are second options in this offense, and, in turn, should be treated like second options when it comes to fantasy. I think McBride has a chance to break out as the season goes on, but it won’t be this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ertz and McBride

FantasyPros has Ertz ranked as TE19 and McBride ranked as TE24 this week. Some other quarterbacks from this tier to consider instead of these two are David Njoku, Michael Mayer and Tyler Higbee.